Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce Distributes Legislative Certificates and Commemorative Key-Chains to 2020 Graduates

PARSIPPANY — Copies of the U.S. Constitution, Legislative certificates and commemorative key-chains were delivered this week to all 2020 graduates of Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School, compliments of Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce (NJ-26).

The honors and mementos were personally handed off by the Assemblywoman to Dr. Barbara Sargent, Superintendent of Schools, on June 10 as Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce additionally delivered gift cards from area restaurants and shops. The students will receive the commemorative items as they pick up their diplomas.

“Because the pandemic interrupted their senior year and the normal high school graduation ceremonies and celebrations, I felt it was important to let graduating students in my hometown know we are still very proud of their accomplishments. They should always look back at this time in their lives with real pride. They persevered, overcame adversity, finished their education and they moved on to bigger and greater things. Congratulations, all,” said the Assemblywoman.

Each graduating student is receiving a certificate of “Commendation and Praise” from the citizenry of the 26th New Jersey Legislative District, signed by Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, and a key chain bearing the logo of their individual high schools. As is customary with the Assemblywoman, she also provided each student with a pocket copy of the U.S.Constitution.

“It’s a document I frequently hand to constituents just as a reminder of what America is all about and the important rights we have as United States citizens. These are the rights that define us as a nation, and we must remember to exercise and defend these rights especially in times of hardship and adversity in this great nation,” said Assemblywoman DeCroce.

The Assemblywoman thanked the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce for working with her to honor the students and thanked Dr. Sargent for the Parsippany School Board’s assistance in getting the commemorative items to the students.

