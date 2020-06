PARSIPPANY — On June 16, 2020, Emily Cruz, a student at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y., and Parsippany resident started a petition to remove the Christopher Columbus Statue, which is located at Parsippany Municipal Building. The statue faces Route 46.

Parsippany Resident, Robert Quinn, a graduate of Parsippany High School has started a petition to KEEP the Christopher Columbus Statue.

Click here to sign the petition to keep the Christopher Columbus Statue in Parsippany.

