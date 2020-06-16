Parsippany Estimated Third Quarter Bills Sent This Week

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Estimated Third Quarter bills were mailed at the beginning of this week. You should be receiving these in your mail in the next few days. This is the only bill you will receive for the Third quarter.

The bill that is being mailed is the Estimated Third-quarter bill. The term Estimated relates to the Tax rate, not the bill. This bill is calculated using an estimated tax rate of 3.107%. The rate is the same for all fire districts.

The fourth quarter bill will reconcile the total tax owed for 2020. In other words, the amount that is owed minus the amounts that were billed for the first, second, and third quarters will leave the balance owed for 2020 to be payable in the form of the fourth quarter bill. The Final 2020 tax bills should be mailed in September.

For more info contact (973) 263-4252.

Comments

Comments