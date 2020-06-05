Parsippany Community Update June 5, 2020

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Soriano focused on the reopening of Construction, Planning, and Zoning Departments at Town Hall today at the Mobile Food Delivery Event at Liquid Church.

As COVID-19 statistics continue to improve, the Township of Parsipanny-Troy Hills is looking to safely and slowly open all municipal services back to their full capacity. With nonessential construction now allowed to continue in New Jersey, the Construction, Planning, and Zoning Departments are open, with restrictions, at Town Hall.

Comments

Comments