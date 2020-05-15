Parsippany has 678 Presumptive Positive Cases COVID-19; 71 Deaths

PARSIPPANY — The County of Morris has identified an additional three Parsippany residents presumptively tested positive for COVID-19, since it was last reported on Wednesday, May 13.

The number of presumptive positive cases in Parsippany-Troy Hills stands at 678 individuals. (This data is as of 4:10 p.m., Thursday, May 14). There are also 71 reported deaths.

Morris County has risen to 5,952 presumptively tested positive cases an increase of 39 cases since last reported on Wednesday, May 13. A total of 550 deaths have been reported in Morris County. In New Jersey a total of 143,905 presumptively tested positive cases with a total of 10,138 deaths.

The County of Morris, in partnership with Atlantic Health, is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the County College of Morris, Dover Chester Road, Randolph, NJ 07869, in parking lot 1. The hours for testings are 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on weekdays and is for Morris County residents only. There is no fee for the test.

To be tested, residents MUST:

have a COVID-19 test prescription from a healthcare provider

read and acknowledge the consent form

make an appointment

For information and to make appointment residents should visit the Morris County by clicking here.

Morris County COVID-19 Cases

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases (as of 4:10 p.m., May 14) Municipality 5/6 5/7 5/8 5/11 5/12 5/13 5/14 Town of Boonton 98 98 99 99 100 101 101 Township of Boonton 58 59 63 63 74 74 74 Borough of Butler 78 79 80 82 82 83 86 Borough of Chatham 52 52 52 54 54 53 54 Township of Chatham 121 121 121 120 120 120 120 Borough of Chester 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 Township of Chester 38 40 41 41 41 41 41 Township of Denville 141 141 141 142 145 145 145 Town of Dover 586 593 606 620 620 623 627 Township of East Hanover 125 125 126 125 125 125 126 Borough of Florham Park 115 116 116 116 116 119 119 Township of Hanover 158 157 157 157 170 170 173 Township of Harding 23 24 24 24 24 24 24 Township of Jefferson 194 199 199 202 205 205 204 Borough of Kinnelon 61 61 63 66 67 68 68 Borough of Lincoln Park 285 286 286 298 300 302 305 Township of Long Hill 42 42 43 43 44 44 44 Borough of Madison 120 120 118 124 125 128 126 Borough of Mendham 55 55 57 60 61 61 61 Township of Mendham 36 38 38 38 38 38 38 Township of Mine Hill 56 56 56 56 57 57 58 Township of Montville 207 208 210 209 209 208 209 Borough of Morris Plains 53 53 53 53 55 55 55 Township of Morris 261 261 265 269 268 267 269 Town of Morristown 454 456 465 475 477 479 487 Borough of Mount Arlington 44 44 44 43 43 43 43 Township of Mount Olive 231 233 234 238 239 238 238 Borough of Mountain Lakes 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 Borough of Netcong 28 28 29 29 28 28 28 Township of Parsippany 643 643 644 665 668 675 678 Township of Pequannock 163 171 175 182 186 189 189 Township of Randolph 253 253 252 252 253 252 252 Borough of Riverdale 34 34 34 35 34 35 36 Borough of Rockaway 91 92 92 94 94 94 94 Township of Rockaway 224 226 228 230 231 231 235 Township of Roxbury 222 224 228 229 230 232 235 Borough of Victory Gardens 32 32 32 33 33 33 33 Township of Washington 101 101 101 102 103 103 102 Borough of Wharton 143 143 144 143 145 144 149 TOTALS 5651 5689 5741 5837 5890 5913 5952

The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system.

Please note the following limitations and provisos related to the data above:

COVID-19-related deaths are not included in this data. Visit the State of NJ COVID-19 Dashboard for a summary of death totals.

Pursuant to HIPAA, specific identifying health information of persons testing positive or who have passed due to the virus will not be released.

Data reflects COVID-19 positive cases on dates and times indicated; some cases may be pending and are not yet entered.

Data may not include cases with incomplete or incorrect street addresses or PO boxes. Such cases require additional investigation by local health officials.

Figures do not include persons under quarantine/isolation due to exposure and who have not tested positive.

The numbers, especially higher numbers, do not necessarily reflect community spread in a specific town. Various factors may be related to high numbers, such as increased testing and facilities with high-risk populations.

This data should not be used to gauge if heightened precautions are needed in specific towns. Social distancing, hand hygiene, and preventive steps must be followed at all times regardless of the number of cases in a municipality.

