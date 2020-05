PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, May 14 starting at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of:

Personnel

Award of Bids

Payment of Bills

Transfer of Funds

General Business Items

Action may be taken on these and such other matters that become known following the publication of this notice and included on the agenda.

