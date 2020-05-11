Parsippany Supporting Our Town feeds Jersey Battered Women’s Service

PARSIPPANY — The volunteers of “Parsippany Supporting Our Town” delivered 50 meals to the women and children at Jersey Battered Women’s Service. They also gave them Chocolates and roses. We are sure it made their day a little better.

JBWS is a private, nonprofit agency that provides safety, support, and solutions for abuse for anyone who lives or works in primarily Morris County, and faces the issues of intimate partner abuse.

Their mission is the prevention of domestic violence through the protection and empowerment of the victim, the rehabilitation of family members, the advocacy for social reform to prevent partner violence, and the education of the public about domestic violence and its consequences.

In 1976, a small group of women in Morris County began a helpline to aid victims of domestic violence. When two of these callers were murdered by their husbands, the need for a confidential shelter became urgent.

From its grass-roots beginnings, Jersey Battered Women’s Service opened its shelter doors to the community in late December 1978.

Today, the agency has grown into a full-service, private, nonprofit domestic violence agency with programs that provide safety, support, and solutions for all survivors of abuse. The services include 24-hour helpline; safe house; counseling for adults, adolescents and children impacted by abuse; transitional living, including life skills education and vocational counseling; legal advocacy; batterer’s intervention; teen dating violence prevention services; training for professionals; and community awareness and engagement programs.

24-Hour Helpline & Referral: (877) R.U.ABUSED or (877) 782-2873.

