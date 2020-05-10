Letter to the Editor: Garbage Collection Issues?

Dear Editor:

I am a town resident for 30 years and on Friday morning, May 8, I woke up to see the garbage that I put out for collection, thrown all over my sidewalk along with the trash collectors black gloves. Never before has this happened in all my years living in this town. I have also heard from other residents that in some cases their garbage or recycling is just passed over for no reason while their neighbors are taken. Why is it that during these tough times when we are all supposed to try to help make things easier for each other, some of Parsippany’s employees are making things more difficult for the residents? It seems Parsippany has some employees that are unhappy doing their job or just don’t want to do it.

I hope the town can put the right people in the correct job position instead of the people who just want to cause our residents inconveniences.

Sincerely

The Sidewalk Cleaner

(Name withheld)

