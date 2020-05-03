PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, A Grow with Google Partner, would like to invite all small business owners and entrepreneurs for a special live stream for small businesses “Manage Your Business Remotely in Times of Uncertainty.”

Google will be hosting this event on Wednesday, May 6, at 12:00 p.m.

Discover tools, tips, and resources to help you manage your business remotely during the COVID-19 crisis. Learn how to update critical business information online to keep customers informed, and how to host virtual meetings and events.

You can ask questions live during the event on Twitter by using #smallbizlivestream.

Links will be sent to registrants only when they are released. Click here to register.

