NAWBO to Host Free Virtual Meetings with Business Presentations

MORRIS COUNTY — The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Central & Northern New Jersey chapter invites women business owners and professionals to two online business events, on Thursday, May 14 and May 28 at 4:00 p.m. The meetings will be held on Zoom and are free of charge. Details and links to online registration for both events are available by clicking here. Upon registering for the events, log-in information for the Zoom event will be sent via email.

Thursday, May 14 – Patti Singer of Follow Me Social Media Consulting will present “Social Media in a Time of Social Distancing.” She will discuss the best channels for different businesses, invite attendees to think about their messaging, and review ways to use social media to stay connected with customers and prospects. Register by clicking here.

Thursday, May 28 – Queirra Fenderson, PCC of the Ambition Studio, will present “Trusting Your Intuition in an Uncertain Time.” She will lead participants through an interactive exploration of how to shift away from seeking others’ approval to trusting one’s intuition when it comes to business growth, how to ask for and receive feedback to expand business impact, and identify the primary pivot to make in order to overcome business hurdles. Register by clicking here.

All events and information are on the chapter website by clicking here. NAWBO Central & Northern draws members from throughout 12 counties in the northern and central portions of the state and members also enjoy the benefits of belonging to the national organization, which is now in its 45th year.

In honor of the milestone, NAWBO is offering $45 off the registration fee for new members through May 31.

