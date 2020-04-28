Parsippany Community Update April 27, 2020

Community Update April 27, 2020

The exceptions to the stay at home order are clear: Going shopping for groceries. Going to pharmacies for prescriptions. Commuting for essential workers.We all want to see our family and friends in person. The more strictly we adhere to these guidelines, the more quickly we’ll be able to do so without putting anyone at risk.

Posted by Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills on Monday, April 27, 2020