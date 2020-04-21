“Parsippany Supporting Our Town” Donates PPE to our First Responders

PARSIPPANY — “Parsippany Supporting Our Town” was able to purchase fifty N95 Respiratory Masks and arrange delivery to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer David Cavaliere, Parsippany Police Department as well as the crew at Parsippany’s Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad and Jenn Sikora at Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

They also received a backorder of hand sanitizer which was distributed. The ability to purchase the masks is a direct result of the people in this group ordering the signs. It is difficult to procure PPE right now but they will continue to do all they can to help supply the Front Line Heroes in Parsippany.

