Parsippany Chamber to hold “Zoom” Meeting with Surrogate Heather Darling

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce, Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling, Esq., will be a guest speaker on a Zoom meeting to be held on Friday, April 24 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Darling will be speaking regarding the importance of having a will to plan for the future

Her presentation will include:

1. The role of the Surrogate

2. The importance of planning for the future of your business by having a will to keep your entity’s leadership and future stable

3. Protecting your loved ones

4. What do you want to happen to your assets

5. Advance directives

6. Avoiding probate

7. Benefits to business succession planning, drafting operating agreements that address the transfer of interests and the use of trusts

8. A Q & A session

This zoom meeting is free and open to all Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Members as well as the general public. Registration is required by clicking here.

For additional information contact Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce at (973) 402-6400.

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce is a service organization for businesses, merchants, residents and volunteers that provides education, information and networking opportunities to the Parsippany Area.

Comments

Comments