COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center at CCM Closed Monday

MORRIS COUNTY — As a result of anticipated weather for Monday, April 13, the Morris County drive-thru testing site located at the County College of Morris will be closed.

Anyone who had an appointment scheduled on Monday can reschedule for Tuesday, April 14. Morris County Office of Emergency Management staff is working to contact all of the persons Monday appointments to assist with rescheduling.

Appointments now can be scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, April 14 and 15. For information and to make an appointment visit click here.

IMPORTANT: To be tested, you must be in a vehicle, must have identification, must have an appointment and must have a prescription from a medical provider.

The Morris County COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is located at CCM, Center Grove Road, Randolph, NJ 07869. Residents with appointments must use the Center Grove Road entrance (see map) to access the site.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, including a high winds watch, which is in effect tomorrow April 13 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The current forecast also calls for rain from about 4:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m., with totals of 1½ to 2 inches.

Some thunderstorms — with a risk of strong-to-severe storms — are forecast between about 12:00 noon and 4:00 p.m.

The severe storm chance is 30 percent with wind gusts of 50-to-65 mph possible. Background winds will be strong from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and strongest between about 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Sustained winds: 15-30 mph; frequent gusts: 40-50 mph; peak gusts: 55-60 mph.

