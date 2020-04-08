Liquid Church to Distribute 26,000 Pounds of Disaster Relief Supplies

PARSIPPANY — Liquid Church Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic by Distributing Easter Baskets Filled With Toilet Paper, Sanitizers, Food, Baby Supplies, and Household Essentials To Neighbors-In-Need.

Liquid Church, one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing churches, has partnered with Convoy Of Hope, a disaster relief ministry, to get emergency supplies to families in crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A tractor-trailer shipment with 26,000 pounds of relief supplies arrived just in time for distribution on Easter Weekend. Emergency Relief Kits in the form of Easter Baskets and Easter Boxes will be available for Saturday pickup and Easter Sunday delivery.

“Here in New Jersey we find ourselves in the epicenter of this pandemic, but we want to spread hope faster than COVID-19,” said Tim Lucas, lead pastor and founder of Liquid Church. “That’s why we’ve created Emergency Relief Kits in the form of Easter Baskets. Traditional Easter baskets would be filled with chocolate bunnies and jellybeans, but our baskets are packed with crucial essentials – toilet paper, disinfecting wipes, non-perishable food, and relief supplies that can help families impacted by this crisis.”

Liquid Church has turned its facility at 299 Webro Road, Parsippany, into a storehouse with pallets of supplies filling the warehouse and lining the halls. Boxes of diapers, wipes, bleach, toilet paper, paper towels, hygiene kits, bottled water, spaghetti and sauce, cereals, and much more are piled high. A small team of Liquid Church staff are organizing those essential items to create Easter Baskets and Boxes of supplies to meet the needs of families of various sizes.

Any member of the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and in need of an Emergency Relief Kit is welcome to receive supplies as part of the Easter Weekend Outreach. The first step is going online by clicking here, where individuals can submit an “Emergency Relief Request.” They can then pick up their Relief Kit on Saturday between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Liquid Church.

“On Saturday people can drive-up in their car, we’ll drop the basket or box of supplies in their trunk, and then they drive-off. No muss, no fuss, and no contact. On Easter, we celebrate how Jesus sacrificed himself to love and serve us, so it’s a blessing to serve our community this way,” added Lucas. “For senior citizens or those quarantined at home we have a special plan in place. Our team will make doorstep deliveries on Easter Sunday. We want our vulnerable neighbors to know that God sees them, so we’ll deliver hope right to their doorstep!”

While Liquid Church works to meet the physical needs of the community with its Easter Weekend Outreach, the non-denominational Christian Church will also work to meet the spiritual needs of its neighbors by livestreaming 13 Easter Services via Church Online on April 10 to April 12.

“Although people are social distancing, we don’t want them to relationally distance. In this pandemic, people are hungry for hope and community. The beauty of technology is that we can still connect with people virtually and livestream a message of hope right into their living room. On a typical Sunday, we’d have 5,000 people attend our church in person, but last week we had 20,000 people attend Church Online. I expect even more people to livestream our Easter Weekend services on their laptops, TVs, and smartphones,” said Lucas. “In my message, I’ll encourage everybody to choose faith over fear, peace over panic, and worship over worry. As people of faith, we believe that even when our world feels uncertain, God is still in control.”

Liquid Church is offering 13 live services on Easter weekend. The service will include inspiring music, a hope-filled message, plus the opportunity to participate in a live chat and receive live prayer from Liquid’s pastors. Liquid Church Online can be found by clicking here.

To learn more about Liquid’s Emergency Easter Baskets and Relief Kits by clicking here. To view Liquid Church’s services online click here. For Easter Weekend service times click here.

Liquid Church is one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing Christian churches. Officially launched in 2007 by Lead Pastor Tim Lucas, the church’s vision is to “Saturate the State with the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” with seven campuses in Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Somerset, and Union Counties. Each week, over 5,000 people experience Liquid Church’s worship services in New Jersey and around the globe through Church Online. As part of its global outreach, Liquid provides clean drinking water to those in need, with hundreds of completed wells in Africa and Central America. Liquid Church’s innovative approaches to outreach and ministry have been spotlighted by CNN, FOX News, and TIME magazine. For more information, visit www.LiquidChurch.com.

Comments

Comments