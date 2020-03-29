COVID-19: Freeholder Board April 6 Meeting Changed to Telephonic Session

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of Freeholders is announcing changes to its scheduled Monday, April 6 county government meetings.

The board was supposed to hold its public session as a “road meeting” in Long Hill on the evening of April 6. Instead, due to the COVID-19 situation, the freeholders will not meet in that municipality.

The Freeholder Board work session that had been scheduled for Monday, April 6, at 4:30 p.m. in Morristown has been cancelled.

The Board’s public meeting will be held, as scheduled, on April 6 at 7:00 p.m.. But it has been changed to a phone-in only meeting, with county residents invited to phone in to listen and to be allowed to comments during the public comment period.

Residents are invited to attend the April 6 meeting:

Call: 1-201-546-5293

Guest Passcode: 439862

