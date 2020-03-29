Morris County COVID-19 Patient Testing Center Opens Monday at CCM

MUST HAVE APPOINTMENTS — MUST HAVE PRESCRIPTIONS

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County, in coordination with Atlantic Health System, will open a COVID-19 drive-thru testing center for Morris County residents only, located at the County College of Morris (CCM) in Randolph starting Monday, March 30. Registration started Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

The Morris County COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site will be located at CCM, Dover Chester Road, Randolph, NJ 07869. Residents will need to use the Dover Chester Road entrance in order to access the site by clicking here.

Residents must show up in a vehicle and must have an appointment in order to access the testing site – you cannot walk through the testing center. Residents will need to display identification and will need to have a printed copy of a COVID-19 medical prescription from a Physician.

Important: Only residents who have a prescription from a medical doctor or medical provider AND who have pre-scheduled an appointment for testing through the county’s COVID-19 appointment portal will be allowed to enter the testing site.

For information and to make an appointment residents should click here.

The Morris County Office of Emergency Management and Office of Health Management are creating the drive-thru center in partnership with Atlantic Health System, whose staff will collect the samples. Other partners in this venture include the County College of Morris, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morris County Park Police Department, and the Randolph Township Police Department.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Testing is scheduled between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

To be tested, residents MUST: have a COVID-19 test prescription from a healthcare provider read and acknowledge the consent form (click here) make an appointment

Persons WILL be turned away if they don’t meet all of these qualifications.

Residents with a prescription can move forward to scheduling an appointment after acknowledging the waiver.

Please sign up for an appointment by clicking here.

Residents may not sign up for an appointment until they get a prescription from a healthcare provider. If a resident is symptomatic, call your doctor as soon as possible. Visit CDC for information on symptoms, click here.

There is no charge for the test

ARRIVING AT THE TESTING CENTER:

Your ID (any others that have an appointment in same vehicle) and appointment verification for all potential clients will be confirmed before entry is permitted.

NO photographing or video recording is permitted

Please pay attention to all signage which is in English and Spanish

ALL vehicle windows must remain CLOSED

DO NOT ROLL DOWN ANY VEHICLE WINDOW until instructed to do so

Do NOT move forward until instructed to do so

There are no emergency services available at the testing location. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please go to the nearest hospital emergency room or dial 911

To get your test results, visit the patient portal by clicking here.

If you have questions, you can call the County Hotline at 973-829-8250, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, and then from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information on COVID-19 and Morris County’s response click here.

