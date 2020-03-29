PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Administration was notified by the Health Department that a staff member at Eastlake Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

The staff member was tested on March 23, reported being symptomatic on March 14, and was present in school on the last day of Monday, March 16.

The typical 14-day period of self-isolation for staff and students who may have come into contact with this employee will conclude on Monday, March 30.

They have consulted with the local Department of Health regarding this matter.

Certainly, this presents an unusual situation as school has now been closed for nearly two weeks and any recommendations for self-isolation will have already been in effect

Understandably families and staff members may have questions. The NJ COVID-19 Call Center number is l-800-962-1253 or 211.

The call centers are not able to diagnose individuals, provide testing appointments or results, or give specific medica recommendations. Callers who need medical advice should contact their healthcare provider.

Residents can also text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive text information to stay informed. At this time, the Department of Health is not recommending families, student: and/or staff quarantine or seek medical help unless they experience symptoms.

Please reach out to your physician to review your personal health situation.

