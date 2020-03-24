Morris Habitat for Humanity Donates 4,000 Respirator Masks to Help Combat the Coronavirus

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris Habitat for Humanity has donated 4,000 new respirator (N-95) masks to the Morris County Office of Emergency Management. The crisis planning organization will distribute the masks to those it determines are most in need on the front lines of fighting COVID-19. There is currently an urgent need for these types of masks for health care workers because they protect against the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Morris Habitat typically uses these types of masks on construction projects because they guard against inhaling dust and wood particles. Douglas Wright, director of construction for Morris Habitat, learned of desperate need for the masks and moved quickly to make the donation.

“We had this supply of masks and knew that they should get into the hands of medical personnel as quickly as possible,” said Wright. He and Chris Palazzi, chief development officer, delivered the masks to the OEM on Monday, March 23.

“Morris Habitat has been providing for people in need for 35 years,” said Blair Schleicher Bravo, Morris Habitat CEO. “There is no greater time of need than right now, and we want to support the brave individuals who are on the front lines. This is a small part to play, but we will continue to do whatever we can to help protect the community in the fight against the Coronavirus.”

Morris Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization committed to building homes, communities and hope. Through volunteer labor and donations of money and materials, Morris Habitat builds new homes and provides home repair services to income eligible families. Morris Habitat collaborates with other Habitat affiliates and related housing organizations to improve the affordable housing stock in the region, and over the last four years has more than doubled the number of homes built. Morris Habitat welcomes volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds and serves people in need of decent housing regardless of race or religion. Since 1985, Morris Habitat has served over 400 households through home ownership opportunities, home preservation, and international home building programs. Proceeds from the ReStore, opened in 2007, have helped to fund construction while diverting almost 5,800 tons of useable material from local landfills. For more information click here or call (973) 891-1934.

