10-year-old Chihuahuas Looking to be Adopted

PARSIPPANY — Meet Sassy and Maxie! They are 10-year-old Chihuahuas looking for her forever home!

Sassy and Maxie came to us because of their previous owner’s allergies. That’s ok though–now we can find these sweet seniors their forever family!

Their foster mom says Sassy is a bit fearful at first greeting, but overtime as she comes out of her shell, she blossoms into a brave little girl! Over the short course of time spent with her foster, she has grown much more confident and shows a spunkier side to her each day. Sassy is low-energy and very happy curled up with her plush toys and blankets. Maxie is always wanting to explore and get attention. He is low-energy and very happy curled up with his plush toys and blankets.

Maxie is outdoor and pee pad trained. He would love to live with other pups and/or cats!

Sassy is outdoor and pee pad trained. She can live with other dogs and cats who are independent and children 13+.

If you’re looking for a perfect companion to join your family, apply to adopt Sassy and Maxie today!

If you are interested in adopting, please fill out an application by clicking here.

Follow Wise Animal Rescue on Instagram by clicking here.

Follow Wise Animal Rescue on Facebook by clicking here.

Comments

Comments