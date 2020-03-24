Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills COVID-19 Support

PARSIPPANY — Members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills are making masks to respond to the desperate need of healthcare professionals. These masks will be used when caring for patients who are not directly at risk for COVID-19.

This will allow the professional gear to be used exclusively for those patients who have COVID-19 or are have a higher risk of exposure.

Our members have plenty of material to make the masks but need narrow elastic (1/4” or 1/8”) to make the ear pieces for the mask.

If you have any elastic to spare please contact Cathy at (973( 335-9769 or email her at tandchaney@gmail.com.

Click here for ways you can donate supplies or money to assist our healthcare professionals at Atlantic Health click here.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of NJSFWC, which is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. General Meetings are held the fourth Monday of each month from September to April at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake Parsippany Rescue & Recovery, 100 Centerton Drive.

For more information e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, click here or follow the club on FACEBOOK.

