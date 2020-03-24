Morris County Jail Inmate Tested Positive for Coronavirus

MORRIS COUNTY — An inmate at the Morris County jail is in medical isolation today after testing positive for COVID-19, said Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

The announcement about the infected inmate came about ninety minutes after the Sheriff’s Office announced that, in compliance with a state Supreme Court order, it was giving early release to 28 non-violent offenders. The inmate releases were done as a means of protecting them from acquiring the lung disorder. (Click here for previous story)

In a statement discussing the inmate diagnosed with COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate whether it believed the person had come in contact with other inmates, including those being sent home.

