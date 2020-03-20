Rep. Sherrill to Hold Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall Monday Night

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) will hold a telephone town hall with residents of New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District to discuss coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, March 23, and answer questions. Representative Sherrill will be joined by medical providers and public officials, and she will give an update on what Congress is doing to address coronavirus in New Jersey.

“My team and I are laser-focused on helping residents of New Jersey’s 11th District, delivering resources to our healthcare workers, and finding ways to support small businesses and workers,” said Representative Sherrill. “Our town hall will be an opportunity to give an update on how Congress is responding to coronavirus, and for residents to ask questions directly to medical providers. In these difficult times, it’s critical we stay connected as a community, and I hope our residents join us on Monday night.”

WHAT: Telephone town hall with Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11)

WHO: Representative Mikie Sherrill, Healthcare Providers, Public Officials

WHEN: Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8:15 p.m. EST

WHERE: Constituents can join the call by dialing (855) 731-4613.

