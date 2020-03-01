BSA members Scott and Charlie Sonzogni earned their “Communication Badge”

PARSIPPANY — BSA members Scott and Charlie Sonzogni attended a recent Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting to earn their “Communication Badge.”

To earn a communication badge, the scout can select from a list of requirements. The scout can choose to attend a public meeting (city council, school board, debate) where several points of view are given on a single issue.

Practice active listening skills and take careful notes of each point of view. Then the scout had to prepare an objective report that includes all points of view that were expressed, and share this with their counselor.

Communication focuses on how people use messages to generate meanings within and across various contexts, cultures, channels, and media. The field of communication promotes the effective and ethical practice of human communication.

This badge is one of the many badges the scout must earn before earning Eagle Rank.

After the meeting was over, Scott and Charlie had an opportunity to speak to members of the Township Council and ask questions regarding the issues that were discussed during the meeting.

For over 60 Years Troop 72 has served the youth of the general Parsippany area, including Boonton, Denville, Parsippany, and Morris Plains. Boys and Girls from ages 11 to 17 are invited to join. For more information, click here.

