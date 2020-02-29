Tony Award Winning Singer and Actress Grace Field to Perform Locally

PARSIPPANY — A Night of Broadway with Grace Field, a Tony Award Winning Broadway Singer and Actress, will be performing at a fundraising event for Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany on Saturday, March 28.

The show will start at 7:00 p.m. at Ukrainian American Cultural Center of New Jersey, 60 North Jefferson Road, Whippany. General Admission Tickets cost $40.00, children 12 and under $20.00. You can also order the VIP Experience for $60.00 which includes “Meet and Greet” and more. Unlimited Soda and Water. Cash bar. This show will sell-out. To purchase a ticket click here.

Ms. Field has sung at theatres including Broadway’s New Victory Theatre, the Barclay

Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Off Broadway’s New World Stages to name a few. Grace had the privilege to work with Broadway’s Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz, Rebecca Luker, Seth Rudetsky, Anthony Rapp, and others.

Ms. Field has also sung with Multi Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald, Cynthia Elviro, Shoshana Bean and Hollywood walk of fame Billy Porter. She has an impressive resume of performances including Oklahoma, Les Miserables, South Pacific, Carousel, and more! She is also a solo artist at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

She is currently performing in Broadway Hamilton’s home The Public Theatre’s production of Disney’s Hercules! This event will feature some of Grace’s best performances from your Broadway favorites including Think of Me (Phantom of the Opera), Popular (Wicked), Seasons of Love (Rent), Some Enchanted Evening (South Pacific), Bring Him Home (Les Miserables), Go the Distance (Hercules), Can’t Help Lovin That Man (Show Boat), Let it Go (Frozen) and more!

Field has a huge heart for charity and helping the world through the arts, and has founded Dare to Dream Art Charity which encourages people to donate to local or global charities through the gift of art.

She recently released a Christmas CD, “Christmas with Grace” where 100 percent of the sales go to Operation Christmas Child which aids third world country children.

For more information visit her official website, www.gracefield.net. You can find her on Facebook: www.facebook.com/thegracefield;

Twitter: www.twitter.com/thegracefield or

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thegracefield.

Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Our members, Kiwanians, are service-minded men and women who are united in their commitment and compassion for others. For more information call Nicolas Limanov at (917) 499-7299.

Comments

Comments