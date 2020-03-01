Parsippany welcomes WrightLife Insurance

PARSIPPANY — WrightLife Insurance Group celebrated a “Ribbon Cutting Grand Opening” celebration of their new offices located at 90 East Halsey Road.

Attending the celebration with Jamel Wright and employees were Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Executive Board Member Frank Cahill, Board Member Ildiko Peluso, Ambassador Barbara Freda and Kristen Totaro; Boxer Properties Rosemarie Heldmann, Senior Property Manager; Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee Member Steve Mandel and Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano.

WrightLife Insurance Group is an insurance agency dedicated to providing affordable health coverage for everyone. Because healthcare in the United States is the most expensive in the world, it continues to be a topic of debate for everyone from laborers to politicians. We aim to change that one company and one person at a time.

We educate and empower people to take control of their healthcare costs. We’re all about providing innovative healthcare solutions with stellar customer service.

Health is wealth, not the other way around.

For more information call Jamel Wright at (866) 634-6766 or click here.

Comments

