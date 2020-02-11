Sherrill endorses Bloomberg for president

PARSIPPANY — Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11th, has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg for president, praising his commitment to reducing gun violence, protecting the environment and rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure.
She also applauded his plan to support military members transitioning out of active service into civilian life by connecting them to high-quality, high-paying jobs, his commitment to protect the country’s national security and economic interests, and his ability to restore the trust of the American people in their government.
“I served in the Navy with members of our military community dedicated to making our country safer and stronger, and it’s clear we need the same level of commitment from our political leaders,” Sherrill said. “Mike Bloomberg embodies the integrity we need from leadership and I am proud to give my support to him.
“His unwavering commitment to making our schools and streets safe from gun violence, investing in our region’s infrastructure, creating opportunities for our veterans, and protecting our environment is proof that Mike Bloomberg won’t back down from the many serious challenges we face as a country. Mike is a true public servant, and I’m confident he will move this country forward into a bright future.”
Sherrill had endorsed Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., when he launched his presidential campaign last year. He suspended the campaign January 13 amid lack of money and low poll numbers.
Bloomberg, a billionaire and former three-term mayor of New York City, has been spending hundreds of millions of dollars on television ads for his campaign, but his name is not on the ballot in the early caucus and primary states.
New Hampshire holds the first primary Tuesday, February 11 after Iowa’s caucus Monday, February 3.
Bloomberg’s name will be on the ballot in states voting as part of Super Tuesday, on March 3.
After receiving Sherrill’s endorsement, he said, “Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is a true patriot, a leader with integrity and the courage to act on her convictions, and we need more people like her in elected office.
“She deserves to work with a president whose allegiance is to the country, not himself, and who is as committed as she is to rebuilding our infrastructure, reducing gun violence and honoring our veterans – and that’s what I’ll be. I’m honored to have her support, and I look forward to working in partnership with her, building support across the aisle and getting things done.”