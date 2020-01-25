Christopher Schellhorn Installed as Secretary of Morris County Bar Association

PARSIPPANY — Christopher Schellhorn, Supervising Assistant Prosecutor of the Major Crimes and Arson and Environmental Crimes Units, has been installed as Secretary of the Morris County Bar Association. A 2019 trustee of the Morris County Bar Association, Schellhorn was installed to the position during the Morris County Bar Association Installation & Awards Dinner at the Brooklake Country Club on January 21.

During the event, Morris County Bar Association officers, trustees and the acting Executive Director were sworn in.

Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said “We are extremely proud that Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Chris Schellhorn has continued his leadership role with the Morris County Bar Association. Chris has served the County of Morris with distinction for several years and is an extremely talented and dedicated attorney. The Bar Association is very fortunate to have elected him to this position.”

