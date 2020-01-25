Friends of Parsippany Library to hold Third Annual Prom Dress Sale

PARSIPPANY — Friends of Parsippany Library are now collecting formal dresses for their Third Annual Prom Dress Sale.

New this year will be the addition of shawls, evening bags, and costume jewelry. Gently used dresses and accessories can be dropped off at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, 449 Halsey Road, through Monday, February 3.

The sale, also at the Main Library, will be open to the public on Saturday, February 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 9 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Dresses will be priced at $20.00, accessories at $3.00. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Parsippany Library, and used for books, media, and programs.