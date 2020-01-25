Preschool Advantage tuition assistance available

MORRIS COUNTY — While preschool is considered critical to children’s success in school, the cost can be substantial for local families and there are few sources of tuition assistance, according to the non-profit Preschool Advantage of Morristown.

Every year, many local families cannot afford tuition for preschool because of financial circumstances. Preschool Advantage is accepting applications for tuition assistance for children to attend its partner preschools for the school year beginning in September 2020.

Families demonstrating commitment to education and financial need can apply for funding for a half day of preschool. Children must be 3-or 4-years old by October 1, 2020 to be considered. Applications received by March 1, 2020 will be given priority in funding decisions.

Preschool Advantage partners with 28 preschools in Morris and Somerset counties to provide a quality preschool education for families who could otherwise not afford it. Preschool Advantage seeks to provide opportunities to prepare children for a lifetime of learning that will create a better world for its students, their families, and the community.

While there are federally funded programs to cover the cost of preschool for families living below the poverty line, there are many families who are unable to afford to pay for early education due to the high cost of living in the region. Preschool Advantage is committed to addressing this need, one child at a time, and relies completely on private funding.

Preschool Advantage has provided families with financial assistance for high quality preschool education since 1995, with over 1,500 tuitions paid throughout the organization’s history. In 2019, 102 children were assisted by Preschool Advantage.

The application form and the list of partner schools can be found by clicking here, or call (973) 532-2501 or visit the office at 25 Lindsley Drive, Suite 307, Morristown.

