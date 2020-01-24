Mail Theft at Two Mail Collection Boxes

PARSIPPANY — The U.S. Postal Service mail collection boxes located at 1160 Parsippany Road and 1180 Route 46 were broken into between 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22 and 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23. The mail collection box on Midvale Avenue in Mountain Lakes was also forced open during the same time frame.

The unknown suspect emptied the bins which would have contained outbound mail. If you used the collection boxes during the above mentioned time frame, please verify that the person or business you sent mail to received it.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is currently investigating these incidents.

If you sent any personal data out during that time frame, please monitor your credit report and bank accounts for fraudulent activity.

Comments

Comments