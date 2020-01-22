Members of Prosecutor’s Office Attend 35th Annual Morris Interfaith Breakfast

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office attended the 35th Annual Morris Interfaith Breakfast on January 20 at the Hyatt Hotel in Morristown. The event marked the 91st birthday of Rev. Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr.

The breakfast was held in advance of the 50th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Observance Committee at the Calvary Baptist Church in Morristown. The Committee was formed to educate, inspire and motivate people of all races, religions, ethnicities, social and economic classes, political affiliations, ages and genders to embrace the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Prosecutor Knapp was joined by First Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Zelante, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Assistant Prosecutor Julian Hill, Captain Harrison Dillard, Detective Supervisor Spence Osaigbovo, Detective Supervisor Patrick LaGuerre and Detective Corinne Mason.

Prosecutor Knapp said “The Morris Interfaith Breakfast is a wonderful event which we have attended for many years. It gives community stakeholders an opportunity to meet with each other and honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. As Dr. King said ‘people fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.’”

The breakfast featured keynote speakers Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Perri Easley, recipient of a college scholarship from the Martin Luther King Scholarship Fund for Local Scholars.

