GoFundMe set up for Funeral Expenses for Edward Diefenbach

PARSIPPANY — Brittany Diefenbach set up a GoFundMe account for Funeral Expenses for her dad, Edward Diefenbach.
PARSIPPANY — Brittany Diefenbach set up a GoFundMe account for Funeral Expenses for her dad, Edward Diefenbach.
Brittany said “On January 9 my father took his last breath. He passed unexpectedly in the hospital from his heart stopping. He’s a father of five, and loved by everyone. My dad, Ed, loved so many people and was always reaching out a hand to others. So please, return the favor for him.”
We are trying to raise money for funeral expenses, but as this happened so unexpected it’s hard to have it all right now. We love and miss him so much and want to make sure this is perfect for him. Anything helps and is greatly appreciated.
To donate to the GoFundMe account, click here.
Parsippany, New Jersey 07054
(862) 295-1300