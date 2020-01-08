Aimee Osterman Named to Dean’s List at York College of Pennsylvania

PARSIPPANY — Aimee Osterman a junior Early Elementary Education major at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.

Aimee is a 2017 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School and was a Camp Counselor at Harbor Hills Day Camp.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Located in south central Pennsylvania, York College offers more than 70 baccalaureate majors in professional programs, the sciences, and humanities to its 4,100 undergraduate students. The College also offers master’s programs in business, education, and nursing, and a doctorate in nursing practice. A center of affordable academic excellence, York is dedicated to the intellectual, professional, and social growth of its students. The College helps them develop a concrete plan to attain academic growth and career success; encourages them to try in the “real world” what they learn in the classroom; and prepares them to be professionals in whatever career they pursue.

Comments

Comments