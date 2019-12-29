Update: Fire in Rutgers Village claims life of 46-year old East Hanover man

PARSIPPANY — At approximately 12:34 p.m., Sunday, December 29, the Deputy Chief of Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District #5 was in the Rutgers Village Apartment complex when he observed an active fire at 162 Rutgers Lane.

He immediately contacted the Morris County Communications Center via radio. Multiple area fire departments were dispatched to the scene, along with Parsippany Emergency Medical Services and Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance.

Sergeant Brian Conover, Public Information Officer said “We can confirm that a deceased person was located inside one of the affected apartments. Two apartments were heavily damaged during the fire and the Red Cross is on scene providing assistance.”

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Parsippany Fire Investigator Patrolman D. Cavaliere and Parsippany Detective A. Morelli are investigating the fire.

Mutual aid responders included Boonton, Montville, Morris Plains, Mount Tabor and Whippany firefighters.

The victim, Gregory Giorgio, 46, was from East Hanover. His nephew, who rents the apartment, was on vacation and returned to find the place on fire. He lost everything. He also found out his uncle was in the house at the time of the fire and lost his life. 😞There is a GoFundMe page setup to help the occupant. Click here to donate.

Rutgers Village is located off Route 46 and South Edwards Road, near New Road.

There are a total of 442 units, including one bedroom and two bedroom units.

