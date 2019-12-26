Crunch Fitness holds group fitness classes to raise money for Elvin family

PARSIPPANY — Crunch Fitness held two group fitness classes at Parsippany High School to benefit the Elvin family.

The fitness classes were held on Saturday, December 21 and were kid friendly. They charged a $5 admission at the door and all the admission was donated to the family. Some of the other little activities like Tic Tac Toe, Jenga and a few more.

Crunch Fitness will be opening in Arlington Plaza during the first quarter of 2020. Their new address is 790 Route 46. They have a temporary enrollment center set up in the former Modell’s, 780 Route 46, Arlington Plaza. For more information call (973) 794-3652.

The Elvin’s home was destroyed when a structure fire was reported at a single-family home

located at 125 Allentown Road at approximately 5:38 p.m. on Thursday, December 5.

The family is currently living at a local hotel.

