Hathaway Highlights Small Business Challenges During Parsippany Tour with Musella

PARSIPPANY — Congressional candidate Joe Hathaway joined Parsippany leader and former councilman Justin Musella for a series of visits to local small businesses, hearing firsthand about the challenges owners face from rising costs, burdensome regulations, and proposals coming out of Washington.

The tour began at Lazy Café, where the owner discussed how excessive regulations have made it increasingly difficult to expand and grow the business.

The group then visited Wash-N-Wag, where owner Erick Zimmerman spoke about the need for Washington to do more to support entrepreneurs by working to reduce costs and creating an environment where small businesses can succeed.

The final stop was Gourmet Cafe, where owner Matt Pirone expressed concern that a federally mandated $25 minimum wage would force him to close his business. Pirone also shared his concerns about the growing influence of socialist policies and what they could mean for small business owners.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and they’re telling us Washington is making it harder, not easier, to succeed,” said Hathaway. “Congress should be focused on lowering costs and cutting red tape.”

“Joe understands that local businesses need partners, not more obstacles,” said Musella. “These conversations are exactly why we need leaders who will listen and fight for our job creators.”