Parsippany Economic Development Helps School of Rock Secure State Grants

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee recently facilitated the process of securing two New Jersey Economic Development Authority grants for the local School of Rock franchise, helping support the business’s continued growth and investment in the community.

The first program, the Small Business Lease Grant, reimburses a portion of lease payments during the first two years of occupancy. The grant is designed to support the establishment and growth of small businesses and nonprofits, while also helping to fill vacant commercial space and prevent future vacancies.

The second program, the Small Business Improvement Grant, provides reimbursement funding for capital improvements, as well as the purchase and installation of furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

“These grants are another example of how Parsippany continues to support and encourage businesses that invest in our community,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. “School of Rock has become a tremendous addition to Parsippany, providing opportunities for young musicians while contributing to our local economy. We are proud to assist businesses in navigating available state resources that can help them succeed.”

Mayor Pulkit Desai praised the collaboration between local officials and the business community.

“Parsippany remains committed to creating a business-friendly environment where companies can grow and thrive,” Mayor Desai said. “Programs such as these grants help strengthen our commercial corridors, attract new investment, and support the entrepreneurs who make our township vibrant.”

Rob Corbi, owner of School of Rock Parsippany, expressed appreciation for the township’s assistance throughout the grant process.

“We are extremely thankful to the Parsippany Economic Development Committee for helping us identify and secure these grants,” Corbi said. “The support allows us to continue enhancing our facility and expanding opportunities for students and families throughout the community.”

Businesses interested in learning more about available grant opportunities are encouraged to contact Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, at (973) 559-6000.