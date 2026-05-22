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Parsippany Economic Development Helps School of Rock Secure State Grants

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee; Rob Corbi, owner of School of Rock Parsippany; and Mayor Pulkit Desai stand inside the School of Rock Parsippany location. The township recently assisted the business in securing both a Small Business Lease Grant and a Small Business Improvement Grant to support continued growth and investment in the community.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee recently facilitated the process of securing two New Jersey Economic Development Authority grants for the local School of Rock franchise, helping support the business’s continued growth and investment in the community.

The first program, the Small Business Lease Grant, reimburses a portion of lease payments during the first two years of occupancy. The grant is designed to support the establishment and growth of small businesses and nonprofits, while also helping to fill vacant commercial space and prevent future vacancies.

The second program, the Small Business Improvement Grant, provides reimbursement funding for capital improvements, as well as the purchase and installation of furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

“These grants are another example of how Parsippany continues to support and encourage businesses that invest in our community,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. “School of Rock has become a tremendous addition to Parsippany, providing opportunities for young musicians while contributing to our local economy. We are proud to assist businesses in navigating available state resources that can help them succeed.”

Mayor Pulkit Desai praised the collaboration between local officials and the business community.

“Parsippany remains committed to creating a business-friendly environment where companies can grow and thrive,” Mayor Desai said. “Programs such as these grants help strengthen our commercial corridors, attract new investment, and support the entrepreneurs who make our township vibrant.”

Rob Corbi, owner of School of Rock Parsippany, expressed appreciation for the township’s assistance throughout the grant process.

“We are extremely thankful to the Parsippany Economic Development Committee for helping us identify and secure these grants,” Corbi said. “The support allows us to continue enhancing our facility and expanding opportunities for students and families throughout the community.”

Businesses interested in learning more about available grant opportunities are encouraged to contact Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, at (973) 559-6000.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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