Parsippany Council to Discuss Road Improvements, Capital Projects, Police Vehicles at May 19 Meeting

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council is scheduled to discuss a wide range of infrastructure, public safety, and capital improvement items during its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 19.

Click here to download the agenda.

Among the most significant items on the agenda is Ordinance 2026:19, which would authorize $2.75 million for the Township’s 2026 Road Improvements Project, including the issuance of $2.619 million in bonds or notes to finance the work. The ordinance is scheduled for second reading and public hearing.

Council members will also introduce Ordinance 2026:20, a major capital improvement bond ordinance totaling $13.57 million for various Township projects. The ordinance is expected to receive its first reading and would return for public hearing and final consideration on June 23.

Several grant-related resolutions are included on the consent agenda, including funding for the Drunk Driver Enforcement Fund, a Pedestrian Safety Grant, the National Opioid Settlement, and the Clean Communities Program.

Additional items expected to be discussed include:

The purchase of five 2026 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles for the Parsippany Police Department;

Authorization for the Police Department to participate in the Defense Logistics Agency’s 1033 Program to obtain surplus federal equipment;

Approval of fireworks displays for the Mt. Tabor Children’s Day Celebration and the Township’s annual Fourth of July celebration;

Contracts related to the Sylvan Way Culvert repair project and water treatment system improvements involving granular activated carbon replacement.

The meeting will also feature reports from Mayor Pulkit Desai, members of the Township Council, the Township Attorney, Business Administrator, and Township Clerk.

The regular Township Council meeting will be held at the Municipal Building. Public participation will be permitted during the designated public session.