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Kim Parker’s ‘Abstract Gardens’ Exhibition Opens in Boonton, Benefits NJ Highlands Coalition

For Kim Parker, the garden isn't just inspiration — it's the studio. The internationally acclaimed artist finds her creative space where art meets the open air.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — A celebrated artist with deep roots in the region is bringing her latest collection to Morris County this summer, and the public is invited to experience it free of charge.

Kim Parker, an internationally acclaimed artist, award-winning lifestyle designer, and author, will exhibit her newest body of work — Abstract Gardens — at the historic Maxfield Engine House in Boonton from June 3 through June 30.

The exhibition features a dynamic collection of new abstract paintings that reflect Parker’s signature style: bold, expressive, and deeply evocative of the natural world. Bright yellows, vivid greens, and bursts of red dance across her canvases, capturing the energy and life of gardens in full bloom.

Artist Reception Open to All

The public is warmly encouraged to attend the Artist Reception on Saturday, June 6, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free, making it an ideal outing for art lovers of all ages. Parker will be on hand to meet visitors and discuss her creative process.

A Cause Close to Home

Abstract Gardens is part of the Artists as Advocates program, with proceeds benefiting the New Jersey Highlands Coalition — a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the Highlands region’s forests, water, and wildlife for future generations. The coalition’s motto, “Your Water — Your Future,” resonates strongly with North Jersey residents who depend on the Highlands watershed for clean drinking water.

Learn more about the coalition at www.njhighlandscoalition.org.

Exhibition Details

  • Dates: June 3–30, 2026
  • Venue: Maxfield Engine House, 713 Main St., Boonton, NJ
  • Artist Reception: Saturday, June 6, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Free & open to the public)
  • Website: www.highlandsart.org
  • Phone: 973-910-2400
  • Follow Kim Parker on Instagram: @kimparkerstyle
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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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