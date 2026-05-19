Kim Parker’s ‘Abstract Gardens’ Exhibition Opens in Boonton, Benefits NJ Highlands Coalition

PARSIPPANY — A celebrated artist with deep roots in the region is bringing her latest collection to Morris County this summer, and the public is invited to experience it free of charge.

Kim Parker, an internationally acclaimed artist, award-winning lifestyle designer, and author, will exhibit her newest body of work — Abstract Gardens — at the historic Maxfield Engine House in Boonton from June 3 through June 30.

The exhibition features a dynamic collection of new abstract paintings that reflect Parker’s signature style: bold, expressive, and deeply evocative of the natural world. Bright yellows, vivid greens, and bursts of red dance across her canvases, capturing the energy and life of gardens in full bloom.

Artist Reception Open to All

The public is warmly encouraged to attend the Artist Reception on Saturday, June 6, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free, making it an ideal outing for art lovers of all ages. Parker will be on hand to meet visitors and discuss her creative process.

A Cause Close to Home

Abstract Gardens is part of the Artists as Advocates program, with proceeds benefiting the New Jersey Highlands Coalition — a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the Highlands region’s forests, water, and wildlife for future generations. The coalition’s motto, “Your Water — Your Future,” resonates strongly with North Jersey residents who depend on the Highlands watershed for clean drinking water.

Learn more about the coalition at www.njhighlandscoalition.org.

Exhibition Details

Dates: June 3–30, 2026

June 3–30, 2026 Venue: Maxfield Engine House, 713 Main St., Boonton, NJ

Maxfield Engine House, 713 Main St., Boonton, NJ Artist Reception: Saturday, June 6, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Free & open to the public)

Saturday, June 6, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Free & open to the public) Website: www.highlandsart.org

www.highlandsart.org Phone: 973-910-2400

973-910-2400 Follow Kim Parker on Instagram: @kimparkerstyle