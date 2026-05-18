Ross Dress for Less Planned for Former Michaels Location in Troy Hills Shopping Center

PARSIPPANY — Ross Dress for Less is preparing to open a new location in Parsippany at the former Michaels store in the Troy Hills Shopping Center, located at 1123 Route 46.

According to township records, Construction Permit No. 2026-0831 was submitted on April 23, 2026, and is currently listed with a status of “Plan Approved.” The application is classified as a construction permit.

The former Michaels space has remained vacant since the arts-and-crafts retailer closed its Parsippany location, leaving a prominent empty storefront within one of the township’s busiest retail corridors. The arrival of Ross Dress for Less would bring a nationally recognized discount retailer to the shopping center and fill a long-vacant anchor space.

Ross Dress for Less operates hundreds of stores nationwide and is known for offering discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, home décor, and accessories.

The Troy Hills Shopping Center, situated along Route 46, continues to see renewed commercial activity as businesses invest in Parsippany’s retail market. The center is home to a mix of national retailers, restaurants, and service-oriented businesses that draw shoppers from throughout Morris County and surrounding communities.

“Seeing vacant retail spaces become occupied again is always positive for the community,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. “The addition of a nationally recognized retailer like Ross Dress for Less helps strengthen the Route 46 corridor, increases consumer traffic for neighboring businesses, and demonstrates continued confidence in Parsippany as a strong retail destination.”

No official opening date has yet been announced.