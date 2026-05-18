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Ross Dress for Less Planned for Former Michaels Location in Troy Hills Shopping Center

A construction permit has been approved for Ross Dress for Less to occupy the former Michaels location at the Troy Hills Shopping Center, 1123 Route 46, in Parsippany. The national discount retailer is expected to bring new activity to the busy Route 46 retail corridor.
Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
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PARSIPPANY — Ross Dress for Less is preparing to open a new location in Parsippany at the former Michaels store in the Troy Hills Shopping Center, located at 1123 Route 46.

According to township records, Construction Permit No. 2026-0831 was submitted on April 23, 2026, and is currently listed with a status of “Plan Approved.” The application is classified as a construction permit.

The former Michaels space has remained vacant since the arts-and-crafts retailer closed its Parsippany location, leaving a prominent empty storefront within one of the township’s busiest retail corridors. The arrival of Ross Dress for Less would bring a nationally recognized discount retailer to the shopping center and fill a long-vacant anchor space.

Ross Dress for Less operates hundreds of stores nationwide and is known for offering discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, home décor, and accessories.

The Troy Hills Shopping Center, situated along Route 46, continues to see renewed commercial activity as businesses invest in Parsippany’s retail market. The center is home to a mix of national retailers, restaurants, and service-oriented businesses that draw shoppers from throughout Morris County and surrounding communities.

“Seeing vacant retail spaces become occupied again is always positive for the community,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. “The addition of a nationally recognized retailer like Ross Dress for Less helps strengthen the Route 46 corridor, increases consumer traffic for neighboring businesses, and demonstrates continued confidence in Parsippany as a strong retail destination.”

No official opening date has yet been announced.

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Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota
Anikait (Nick) Sota, a senior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in journalism, service, and innovation. A contributor to Parsippany Focus, Morris Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine, his articles have earned over 100,000 career views. As founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, he has taught 500+ students, raised $15,000 for families, and received recognition from a Congresswoman, Governor, State Senator, Assembly members, and local leaders. He founded Grantly, connecting hundreds of small business owners with vital grants. Beyond writing and entrepreneurship, Anikait speaks on AI in nonprofits—including at Kiwanis events and statewide trainings.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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