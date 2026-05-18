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Parsippany Cube Club Returns with Summer Camp 2026 – Two Sessions Available

Tutor Rohan Mruthik works one-on-one with campers during the Parsippany Cube Club Summer Camp, as students practice solving the 3×3 and other twisty puzzles in a collaborative, hands-on setting.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Cube Club (PCC) is gearing up for another summer of speedcubing, announcing two sessions of its popular Summer Camp 2026 for young puzzle enthusiasts of all skill levels.

Whether your child has never touched a Rubik’s Cube or is already chasing faster solve times, PCC’s summer camp offers hands-on, personalized instruction in a fun and supportive environment. Campers will get to work with the 3×3, Pyraminx, Ivy Cube, and more.

Session Dates

  • Session 1: July 20–24, 2026
  • Session 2: August 10–14, 2026

Camp runs daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at PCC’s location at 90 E Halsey Rd, Suite 304, Parsippany, NJ 07054.

Pricing

  • Early Bird (registration by May 1): $325/week
  • Regular: $350/week
  • Single Day: $75
  • Both Sessions: $575

Last year’s camp was a big hit, with campers making remarkable progress under the guidance of dedicated instructors. The 2025 session wrapped up with a pizza party and a final cube showcase, sending kids home inspired and proud of how far they had come in just one week.

Families can register online at parsippanycubeclub.org/pcc-summer-camp. Payment is accepted via Venmo or Zelle. For more information, visit the PCC website or use the contact form on their site.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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