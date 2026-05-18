Parsippany Cube Club Returns with Summer Camp 2026 – Two Sessions Available

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Cube Club (PCC) is gearing up for another summer of speedcubing, announcing two sessions of its popular Summer Camp 2026 for young puzzle enthusiasts of all skill levels.

Whether your child has never touched a Rubik’s Cube or is already chasing faster solve times, PCC’s summer camp offers hands-on, personalized instruction in a fun and supportive environment. Campers will get to work with the 3×3, Pyraminx, Ivy Cube, and more.

Session Dates

Session 1: July 20–24, 2026

July 20–24, 2026 Session 2: August 10–14, 2026

Camp runs daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at PCC’s location at 90 E Halsey Rd, Suite 304, Parsippany, NJ 07054.

Pricing

Early Bird (registration by May 1): $325/week

(registration by May 1): $325/week Regular: $350/week

$350/week Single Day: $75

$75 Both Sessions: $575

Last year’s camp was a big hit, with campers making remarkable progress under the guidance of dedicated instructors. The 2025 session wrapped up with a pizza party and a final cube showcase, sending kids home inspired and proud of how far they had come in just one week.

Families can register online at parsippanycubeclub.org/pcc-summer-camp. Payment is accepted via Venmo or Zelle. For more information, visit the PCC website or use the contact form on their site.