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Morris County Library to Host Virtual Program on Wills, Trusts and Estates

Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Library will host a virtual educational program titled “Wills, Trusts & Estates” on Wednesday, June 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The program will feature Heather J. Darling, Morris County Surrogate, who will discuss the importance of wills, trusts, and estate planning. Attendees will learn about the basics of estate preparation and the legal tools available to help families plan for the future.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom access link. Residents can register online by clicking here.

The virtual presentation is part of the Morris County Library’s ongoing educational programming designed to provide residents with valuable information on legal, financial, and community topics.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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