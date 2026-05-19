Morris County Library to Host Virtual Program on Wills, Trusts and Estates

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Library will host a virtual educational program titled “Wills, Trusts & Estates” on Wednesday, June 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The program will feature Heather J. Darling, Morris County Surrogate, who will discuss the importance of wills, trusts, and estate planning. Attendees will learn about the basics of estate preparation and the legal tools available to help families plan for the future.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom access link. Residents can register online by clicking here.

The virtual presentation is part of the Morris County Library’s ongoing educational programming designed to provide residents with valuable information on legal, financial, and community topics.