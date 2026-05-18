Parsippany High School Restock Returns

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School will once again host its annual Student Activities and Athletic Booster Clubs Fair on Saturday, June 6, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the football field. Parsippany High School is located at 309. Baldwin Road.

The event will feature food, music, games, vendor booths, and Powderpuff football for grades 6 through 8. Community members, families, students, and supporters are invited to come out for an afternoon of fun while supporting Parsippany High School student activities and athletic programs.

Sponsorship opportunities are available starting at $50, with promotional opportunities for local businesses and organizations. Those interested in sponsoring a table or participating in the event can contact Andrew Hill at [email protected] or Kenneth Brock at [email protected].