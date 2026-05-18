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Parsippany High School Restock Returns

The Learning Center proudly supports Parsippany High School’s Restock initiative, helping students and families through community partnership and generosity. File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School will once again host its annual Student Activities and Athletic Booster Clubs Fair on Saturday, June 6, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the football field. Parsippany High School is located at 309. Baldwin Road.

The event will feature food, music, games, vendor booths, and Powderpuff football for grades 6 through 8. Community members, families, students, and supporters are invited to come out for an afternoon of fun while supporting Parsippany High School student activities and athletic programs.

Sponsorship opportunities are available starting at $50, with promotional opportunities for local businesses and organizations. Those interested in sponsoring a table or participating in the event can contact Andrew Hill at [email protected] or Kenneth Brock at [email protected].

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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