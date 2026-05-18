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Annual Lake Parsippany Flea Market & Community Garage Sale Returns

Drewes Beach, Lake Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Residents and bargain hunters alike are invited to take part in the Annual Lake Parsippany Flea Market & Community Garage Sale on Saturday, June 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., along the shoreline near Drewes Beach on Lake Shore Drive, across from Dorothy Road in Lake Parsippany.

The popular community event will feature dozens of vendors offering everything from household items and collectibles to clothing, toys, tools, antiques, and hidden treasures. Organized by the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association Events Committee, the annual flea market has become a summertime tradition that brings neighbors together while offering residents an opportunity to clean out their garages and make extra cash.

Vendor spaces measuring 10-by-10 feet are available for $15 for those registering before May 15. Registration after May 15 increases to $20 per space. Participants are asked to bring their own tables, tents, and booth setup materials.

The event is expected to attract residents from throughout Parsippany-Troy Hills and neighboring communities looking for bargains and unique finds in a relaxed lakeside setting.

In the event of rain, the flea market will take place on Sunday, June 7.

For additional information or vendor registration details, residents can call (973) 887-4947.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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