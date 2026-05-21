Coyne PR Named Best Mid-Sized Agency at 2026 PRSA Anvil Awards

PARSIPPANY — Coyne Public Relations has been named the winner in the Best Mid-Sized Agency (Revenue $20M–$75M) category at the 2026 PRSA Anvil Awards for its entry, “Coyne PR at 35: Independence, Impact and the Future of PR.” The prestigious honor recognizes the agency’s continued growth, independent spirit, and commitment to delivering standout work for clients across multiple industries.

Presented annually by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), the Anvil Awards are widely regarded as one of the communications industry’s highest honors, recognizing the most outstanding public relations programs, campaigns and organizations in the profession.

“This recognition is an incredible honor for our agency and a reflection of the passion, creativity and dedication our teams bring to work every day,” said John Gogarty, President of Coyne PR. “As we celebrate 35 years as an independent agency, this award reinforces what has always made Coyne special: our people, our culture and our relentless focus on delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

Founded in 1991, Coyne PR has grown from a college dorm room startup into one of the nation’s leading independent public relations firms, with more than 150 professionals and a global network spanning 49 countries through The Worldcom Public Relations Group. The agency’s collaborative “one profit center” structure continues to foster integrated thinking, innovation and teamwork across all practice areas.

In addition to the agency’s top honor, Coyne PR and client partner Edible received a Bronze Anvil Award of Commendation in the Most Effective Campaign on a Shoestring Budget ($5,000 or less) category for the campaign, “Sound the Alarm: How Edible Turned a TV Moment Into Cultural Buzz.” The recognition highlights Coyne PR’s ability to deliver culturally relevant, high-impact campaigns that generate meaningful results regardless of budget size.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate this recognition alongside our partners at Edible,” added Gogarty. “The campaign demonstrated how strategic creativity and timely execution can break through culture and conversation in a powerful way.”

The 2026 PRSA Anvil Awards were held on May 14 in New York City. A full list of winners can be found on the PRSA website .



ABOUT THE PRSA ANVIL AWARDS:

The icon of the public relations profession, the Anvil Awards recognize the best public relations programs of the year and the highest standards of performance in the profession. Commonly referred to as “the Oscars of the public relations profession,” the Anvils culminate in a prestigious award show each spring in the heart of Manhattan. For more than 75 years, the Anvil has served as the industry’s most distinguished honor recognizing the very best in PR.

ABOUT COYNE PUBLIC RELATIONS:

Founded in 1991, Coyne PR is a leading independent public relations firm in the United States, thriving in the global communications landscape. Our firm is committed to excellence and innovation and delivers impactful strategies and creative solutions for some of the world’s most prestigious brands. Our team of more than 150 professionals, based in vibrant New York and New Jersey offices, collaborates across a network spanning 115 cities, 49 countries, and six continents, thanks to our partnership with The Worldcom Public Relations Group. At Coyne PR, we pride ourselves on navigating the complexities of a rapidly evolving media environment, ensuring our clients achieve their communication goals with precision and flair. Our work, recognized with more than 1,000 industry awards, reflects our dedication to creativity, strategic planning, and exceptional service. To discover how Coyne PR can elevate your brand’s message and connect with global audiences, visit www.coynepr.com .