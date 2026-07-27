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Wildlife Preserves to Host Moth Night at Troy Meadows

Wildlife biologist and lepidopterist Blaine Rothauser demonstrates how bright lights attract moths during an outdoor Moth Night program.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Wildlife Preserves Incorporated will host Moth Night at Troy Meadows on Saturday, August 8, from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The event features wildlife biologist and lepidopterist Blaine Rothauser, who will share his knowledge of New Jersey moths during an outdoor presentation. Rothauser has spent countless nights attracting, documenting, and studying the insects.

Following the presentation, Rothauser will illuminate the night with a one thousand watt metal halide lamp, drawing in moths of various colors, shapes, and sizes for attendees to observe firsthand.

The event is intended for ages ten and up out of consideration for the safety of the insects. Admission is free, but registration is required.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/TMMothNight2026.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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