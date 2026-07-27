Wildlife Preserves to Host Moth Night at Troy Meadows

PARSIPPANY — Wildlife Preserves Incorporated will host Moth Night at Troy Meadows on Saturday, August 8, from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The event features wildlife biologist and lepidopterist Blaine Rothauser, who will share his knowledge of New Jersey moths during an outdoor presentation. Rothauser has spent countless nights attracting, documenting, and studying the insects.

Following the presentation, Rothauser will illuminate the night with a one thousand watt metal halide lamp, drawing in moths of various colors, shapes, and sizes for attendees to observe firsthand.

The event is intended for ages ten and up out of consideration for the safety of the insects. Admission is free, but registration is required.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/TMMothNight2026.