Lake Hiawatha Branch Library Celebrates International Children’s Book Week

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Library, Lake Hiawatha Branch Library, invites families to celebrate International Children’s Book Week with a special event designed to inspire imagination and encourage a lifelong love of reading.

International Children’s Book Week is an award-winning program recognizing the importance of children’s literature and early literacy. The program highlights how stories help children develop language skills, creativity, and confidence while strengthening family connections through shared reading experiences.

Celebrating Stories, Creativity, and Early Literacy

During this special celebration, children and caregivers are invited to enjoy stories together, participate in themed activities, and explore a variety of engaging children’s books from around the world. The event offers a welcoming opportunity for young readers to discover new favorites and share the joy of reading in a fun, supportive environment.

This program was developed by Kellyanne Healey, Children’s Librarian at the Lake Hiawatha Branch Library, whose work in children’s literacy programming has received statewide and national recognition. Healey was awarded the 2025 Bridge to Understanding Award from the United States Board on Books for Young People (USBBY) and the 2026 Innovative Program Award from the New Jersey Library Association (NJLA) for her contributions to youth services and culturally meaningful literacy programming.

“In creating and sustaining ICBW, one of my main goals is building and maintaining a safe, welcoming community space where everyone can explore their interests, curiosities, or have fun and appreciate the library’s resources,” said Healey. “The week-long event presents reading and books to children in an enjoyable and memorable way, showcasing our diverse collection through interactive displays, story times, and engaging activities.”

Programs like International Children’s Book Week reflect the Library’s continued commitment to helping children build strong literacy foundations while encouraging curiosity and exploration at every age.

Supporting Families Through Year-Round Children’s Programming

Throughout the year, the Parsippany Library offers a wide range of opportunities for young readers and families, including:

Storytimes for early learners

Seasonal reading programs and challenges

Hands-on activities that support creativity and learning

Family programs that encourage shared reading experiences

Access to books and digital resources for children of all ages

These programs help ensure that families throughout Parsippany-Troy Hills have access to welcoming spaces where children can grow as readers and learners.

How to Participate in International Children’s Book Week

Families interested in participating in International Children’s Book Week at Parsippany Library can learn more by clicking here.

All activities are free and open to the public.

For more information about Parsippany Library, click here or call (973) 887-5150. For more information about Lake Hiawatha Branch Library, call (973) 335-0952.

About Parsippany Library

The Parsippany Library serves a vibrant and diverse community of more than 56,000 residents across three locations: Parsippany, Lake Hiawatha, and Mount Tabor. As a hub for information, education, and entertainment, the Library provides access to a wide range of resources, including books, media, and digital collections. Through its membership in the Main Library Alliance, patrons also have borrowing access to materials from over 50 libraries across Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties. Committed to lifelong learning and community enrichment, the Parsippany Library offers a robust calendar of programs—from classes and workshops to cultural and civic events—that support health, creativity, and connection. Learn more at parsippanylibrary.org, where you can find current hours, services, and upcoming programs.