Global Motivational Counseling Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrating Three Successful Years in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY – The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee and the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomed Global Motivational Counseling Center to the local business community with an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Saturday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. at their facility located on Route 10 West in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Lori LoManto, CEO and licensed professional counselor with over 25 years of experience, is committed to delivering comprehensive mental and behavioral health services to individuals and families throughout the area.

“Our philosophy is rooted in the belief that positive change begins with even the smallest step,” said LoManto. “We encourage our clients to embrace new beginnings and develop healthy habits that lead to lasting transformation.”

Global Motivational Counseling Center offers both in-person and virtual counseling sessions, led by a team of licensed therapists specializing in a variety of therapeutic approaches tailored to individual needs. The center is proud to provide services in both English and Spanish, ensuring accessibility for individuals, adolescents, families, and couples within Morris County.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee and Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of this addition to the community. “Supporting businesses like Global Motivational Counseling Center is vital, not only for economic growth but also for the well-being of our residents. Their commitment to accessible mental health services strengthens Parsippany and enhances the quality of life for all who call our township home,” Cahill said.

The community is invited to celebrate this milestone. The center accepts most insurance carriers, including Medicare and Medicaid, making it easier than ever to begin the journey toward healing and motivation.

Global Motivational Counseling Center is a trusted provider of mental and behavioral health services based in Parsippany. Founded by licensed professional counselor Lori LoManto, the center offers individualized, evidence-based therapy to support clients in overcoming life’s challenges and developing healthier patterns for lasting change. With a team of experienced, bilingual therapists, in-person and virtual appointment options are available. Global Motivational Counseling Center is committed to providing accessible, compassionate care to adolescents, adults, seniors, and families within Morris County and the surrounding area. Learn more at www.globalmotivationalcounseling.com.