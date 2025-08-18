Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Local News

Zoning Board Schedules Next Meeting on Apartment Complex at ICCC Site

Community members are urged to attend the Zoning Board meeting to learn more about a proposed residential development that could significantly impact the surrounding neighborhood.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Zoning Board has scheduled its next meeting regarding the proposed apartment complex at 879 South Beverwyck Road, a site connected to the Islamic Community Cultural Center.

Residents packed the Parsippany High School auditorium for a zoning board meeting to hear testimony on the Islamic Community Cultural Center’s proposed senior housing project.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road. This location is the same venue as the initial public meeting held on April 2, 2025. The July 30 session, however, was held at Parsippany’s other high school.

Residents are strongly encouraged to attend. Organizers emphasize that even quiet attendance demonstrates community interest, as the board considers public turnout a reflection of how deeply residents care about the issue.

Updated information is available at www.TroyHillsNeighbors.com.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
